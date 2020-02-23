Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
GENINDEL LANKFORD
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
George C. Martin
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Rd.
Dayton, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
GENINDEL LANKFORD

GENINDEL LANKFORD Obituary
LANKFORD, Genindel Age 92, of Cedar Hill, TN., formerly of Dayton, passed away Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. She was born on Dec. 19, 1927 in Martin, TN., the daughter of the late Marvin & Sarah (Duncan) Caudle. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis, a son, Gary, her sister, Marie Griffith & son in law, Tom McCarty. Genindel is survived by her daughter, Vicky McCarty, her son, Steven Lankford, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a great great grandson; nephew, Charles Griffith; other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road, Dayton. Mr. Walter Tolley, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
