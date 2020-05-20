|
SNELLING, Genny Age 73, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday May 17, 2020 at her residence. Genny was born in Middletown, OH on January 5, 1947 to the late Elbert Franklin and Jewell (Rose) Young. Genny was a faithful woman of God and a longtime member of both the Franklin First Baptist Church and The First Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Snelling in 2003. Genny is survived by her son, Thomas David Snelling; her daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Rose; her granddaughter, Autumn Jewell Rose; her brother, Michael (Pam) Young; nieces, Heather (Scott) Mullins, Karyn (Eric) Gren; nephew, Travis (Dorothy) Young; numerous great nieces and nephews as well as numerous Snelling nieces and nephews. Private Services will be at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Clyde McCammack officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on May 20, 2020