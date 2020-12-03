1/1
Gentry MILLER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gentry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Gentry Clarance

Age 93 went home to be with the Lord, whom he served faithfully for over 80 years, on

November 28, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1927, in Crawford, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie J. Miller and precious great-granddaughter Paisley Hope Dixon. He is survived by his daughters Rhonda (Harold) Richardson and Karen (Tim) Choate; grandchildren

Matthew (Theresa) Richardson, Jonathan (Amy) Richardson, Misty (Joshua) Dixon, Heather (John) Walton, Holly (Wade) Hawkins, Haley (Aaron) Perry; great-grandchildren Ethan and Asher Richardson, Dylan Moore, Mallory, Collins, Brooklyn

Richardson; Preston, Parker, and Pace Dixon; Caleb, Cole, Celtan and Caeson Walton; Connor Choate, Owen and

Spencer Hawkins; Lincoln, Jackson and Madison Perry.

Gentry's love and passion was to support missionaries throughout his life, spreading the Gospel worldwide. Services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, 10:30 AM at Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. There will be no public visitation. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church Mission Fund or Legacy

Village Senior Living, 695 Wycliffe Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Service
10:30 AM
Bible Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved