|
|
AINGE, George W. "Bud" 93 of Maineville, Ohio and formerly Springfield, Ohio passed away at his home early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. During the weeks leading up to his passing, he was surrounded by the love of his life, Peg, married for 65 amazing years and his five children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He defied death having survived kidney cancer and prostate cancer 20 years prior to his passing and lived every day to the fullest. He believed his greatest blessing in life was his family and friends. His wit and humor were infectious, and he leaves his large family with amazing memories. His love of golf and playing the drums touched so many people. During his final years in Maineville, Ohio he had the pleasure of participating in a neighborhood band where he and his band members performed at various community events. He was the patriarch of his large and amazingly close family. He is survived by his wife, Peg and five children and their spouses: daughter Mary and son-in-law Bill Donahue, son Gary and daughter-in-law Barb Ainge, son Dennis and daughter-in-law Dana Ainge, daughter Judy and son-in-law Jack McGrail, daughter Barb and son-in-law Steve King. He was the proud Grandfather of 18 Grandchildren: Amy, Chris, Brian and wife Tabitha, Danielle, Hope, Katie and husband Mike, Steven and wife Christie, Cara, Jenna, Erin and husband Tyler, Dan, Kerri and husband Kyle, Matt, Meghan, Michael, Alyssa, Ryan and Thomas. Seven Great Grandchildren: Haley, Joey, Austin, Mikey, Margaret, Molly, Jake, a soon-to-be-born great grandson who will carry on the Ainge name for another generation, and numerous nieces and nephews. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in all of their various life events. He is preceded in death by his three sisters: Mary Alice Heaton, Dode Henson and Marge Ainge and two children, Edward and Elizabeth. He graduated from Springfield Catholic Central High School in 1945 and worked for Superior Business Forms for 38 years. The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers from CrossRoads Hospice, the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care in Kings Mill, Ohio and particularly the loving care from Dr. Sunita Dheenan (fondly known as Dr. D). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Catholic Central School: https://ccirish.org/support/ A celebration of life memorial will take place at a future date and location.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020