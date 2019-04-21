Home

ANDERS, George Thomas 91, of Sabina, passed peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Steven (Larry Fogle) Anders of West Carrolton; grandchildren: Jeremy (Rachel) Fogle and Ashley (Anthony) Lesher; and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4 7pm, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 11am. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery, Buena Vista. Visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
