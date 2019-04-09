Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Resources
More Obituaries for George Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Baker Obituary
BAKER, George Hugh Age 73, Hamilton, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton on November 6, 1945, the son of Dr. Joseph and Jane (Krebs) Baker. He was a 1963 graduate of Taft High School and a graduate of San Diego State University. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving as a radioman aboard the USS Tiru SS-416 Submarine. He married Sydney Turpin-Stewart in 1994. George was a retired accountant working for the Federal Government and enjoyed golfing, boating and being outdoors on the family farm. He is survived by his wife, Sydney; children, Jason (Sarah) Baker, Maineville, Joe (Sarah) Baker, Orlando, Florida, Matthew (Karen) Stewart, Wexford, Pennsylvania and Michael Stewart, Springfield, Virginia; grandchildren, Violet Baker, Hudson Baker, Isaac Flick, Ezra Baker and Clare Stewart; sisters, Carolyn (Vince) Hoffmann and Joanne (Fred) Simpson; aunt, Betsy Detmer, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Hugh J. and Anna Baker, Adolph and Ada Krebs and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Honor Flight, 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, Ohio 45505 or the . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now