BAKER, George Hugh Age 73, Hamilton, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton on November 6, 1945, the son of Dr. Joseph and Jane (Krebs) Baker. He was a 1963 graduate of Taft High School and a graduate of San Diego State University. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving as a radioman aboard the USS Tiru SS-416 Submarine. He married Sydney Turpin-Stewart in 1994. George was a retired accountant working for the Federal Government and enjoyed golfing, boating and being outdoors on the family farm. He is survived by his wife, Sydney; children, Jason (Sarah) Baker, Maineville, Joe (Sarah) Baker, Orlando, Florida, Matthew (Karen) Stewart, Wexford, Pennsylvania and Michael Stewart, Springfield, Virginia; grandchildren, Violet Baker, Hudson Baker, Isaac Flick, Ezra Baker and Clare Stewart; sisters, Carolyn (Vince) Hoffmann and Joanne (Fred) Simpson; aunt, Betsy Detmer, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Hugh J. and Anna Baker, Adolph and Ada Krebs and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Honor Flight, 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, Ohio 45505 or the . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary