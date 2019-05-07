BANNORRA, Jr., George Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at . George was a Truck Driver for Quality Beer retiring after 25 years of service. He was a member of Teamsters Local 957, Centerbrook Church and NCR Camping Club. George loved his family and never met a stranger. He opened his heart and home to so many over the years. We are all better for knowing him and he will be missed sorely. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Louise; daughter, Gwendolyn Clark; son, Frederick E.; brothers, Charles & Dana; sister, Catherine Goochand Maria Bullen; granddaughter, Nikki Watters. He is survived by his daughters, Julia Bocock of Huber Heights, Kathy Henry of Huber Heights, Tammy (Tom) Tangeman of Vandalia; sister, Garfilia White; brother, John (Judy) Bannorra; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Joe Horner officiating. Interment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in George's memory. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary