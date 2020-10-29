1/
George BARTELL
1936 - 2020
BARTELL, George Seward

George Seward Bartell, 84, of West Milton, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Emerald Ridge Rehabilitation and Care Center. Born on March 13, 1936, in Bismarck, ND, he was a son of the late Reinhold and Amy Bartell. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an electrician most of his life. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Maus Bartell, and siblings, Harry Bartell, Elsie Cone, and Leona Adermann. Surviving is his son, Craig Bartell and his spouse, Tina, of Arden; siblings, Alice Bartell of Gwinner, ND, and Janet VanBruggen of Jamestown, ND; and grandson, Logan Bartell of Arden. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at


www.ashevilleareaalternative.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
