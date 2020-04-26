|
|
BECKETT, George Taylor George T. Beckett of Berkeley Square Retirement Community died April 21, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born January 21, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio to G.K. and Dorothy Beckett. In 1948 he married Betty Melvin. Three sons were born to this marriage: Gary (Terri) Beckett, Steven (Laura), Beckett and Ronald Beckett. Betty preceded George in death in 1967. In 1968 he married Hazel DeCicco who brought to this marriage her daughter, Linda (Bob) Smith. Hazel preceded him in death in 1992. In 1993 George married Irene Matthews, who brought to this marriage Melissa Sedlis and Jeffrey (Martha) Matthews. George's grandchildren are Adam (Beth) Beckett, Geoffrey (Colleen) Beckett, Carley (Jose) Mercado, Travis Beckett, Ron (Jennifer) Beckett, Jonathan (Valerie) Beckett, Colin (Sarah) Beckett, Teagan (Yoshio Trinidad) Beckett, Evan (Mallory) Rossiter, and David Rossiter. Irene's grandchildren are Betsy (Jeb) Singer, Jennifer (Ben) Homrighausen, Julia Sedlis, Lisa (Jeremy) Collins and Amanda (Tim) Mecklem. Great grandchildren on include Thomas and Matthew Beckett, Leah and Stella Beckett, Noah, Joshua and Jennah Beckett, Marin, Gemma, and Camilla Mercado, Cohen Rossiter, Emma Trinidad-Beckett, Hannah and Matthew Mecklem and William and Zoe Singer. Preceding George in death were his sisters Jane Mohler and Barbara Welborn. He is survived by his brother Robert (Louise) Beckett of Orangeburg, SC. George was a graduate from Hamilton High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was traffic manager for Wright-Bernet Inc. for 37 years, retiring in 1990. Organizational memberships included Hamilton Kiwanis, past President of the Hamilton Traffic Club, Benjamin Franklin Masonic Lodge #719, YMCA Indiana Guides Leader, Board Chairman for YMCA Camp Campbell Gard, Boy Scout-Youth and Adult Leader, The Greater Hamilton Civic Theater, and Board member of the Hamilton Fairfield Symphony Chorale. George was an elder in The Presbyterian Church and in the choir, Stephen Ministry, and a Fort Hamilton Hospital Volunteer for over 20 years. Memorials may be made to The Presbyterian Church, Berkeley Square, Queen City Hospice, or Fort Hamilton Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Presbyterian Church at a later date. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020