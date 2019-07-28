Home

BIRD, George W. Passed away July 21, 2019. Born to Harry and Margaret on October 30, 1923 in Niagara Falls, New York, George served in WWII, graduated from Ohio State University, and retired from Duriron, Inc. of Dayton after 50 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Bernie Walker, and daughter Mary Doris (Lew Parks). He is survived by sons, Jeff (Eulalia) and Jerry; grand daughters, Jennifer Liebreich (Rob), Stephanie Bozzo (Tom), and Clara; great grandchildren, Joseph, Vivian, Gabriel, Damon, Shane, Desmond, and Paxton. A mass will be offered at the Henry Ford Chapel in Dearborn, Mich. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 am. Burial at the New Vienna, Ohio Cemetery at a future date. Contributions can be made to a Hospice of your choice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
