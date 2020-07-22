1/1
George BISHOP
1929 - 2020
BISHOP, George A. George A. Bishop, 90, departed to his heavenly home on July 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, Fairfield, Ohio. George was born on October 9, 1929, in Germantown, Ohio, to the late Clifford Bishop and late Myrtle Marie Fields. George married Alberta Rowland on September 3rd, 1949, in Covington, Kentucky. He was a member of the Tri-County Church of the Nazarene, West Chester, Ohio. George worked at Butler County Environmental Services before retiring. George enjoyed fishing and gardening. He and Alberta enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and camping. He taught junior high boys Sunday school when attending Tuley Road Church of the Nazarene. George was a proud member of the United States Navy. George is survived by his wife, Alberta, son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Aneta) Bishop. George was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Wade P. Fields. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Private service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Tri-County Church of the Nazarene, noted for the church building fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
