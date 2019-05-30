BOSTICK, George H. Age 77 of Dayton, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Linda Sue, and a daughter Yvonne. Survived by daughters Juanita Chess and Doug Brooks of Dayton, Linda and her husband Larry Hall of Dayton, son George and his wife Becky Bostick of Panama City, FL, numerous grandchildren and 2 brothers Richard and Carl. George attended Chaminade and graduated from Wilbur Wright in 1960. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and was a member of the N. Main St. VFW Post #7741. George retired from GM after 30 years and enjoyed woodworking. The family will receive friends Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by services at 12:30 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Andrew Brewster. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation in George's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary