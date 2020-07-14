BRANDENBURG, George Edward Age 92, of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bethany Village. He was born in Trotwood, Ohio, on September 18, 1927, to the late Roy and Minnie Brandenburg, and was the last survivor of his 9 siblings. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Cecil Brandenburg. He is survived by his children, Blanche J. (Jodie), and husband, Leroy Marbaugh, of Xenia, Glen E. and wife, Leila Brandenburg, of Kettering, Greg E. and wife, Harriette Brandenburg, of Miami Township; grandchildren, Kelli and husband, Jason Wedderburn and their daughters, Sennia and Sage, Ciera Brandenburg, Kara Butts, Emily Deas and her husband Andrew, Erika Brandenburg, Cole Brandenburg and Branden Marbaugh. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. George served in the United States Navy for 2 years. He was a long time member of Aley United Methodist Church. George was a wonderful dad and grandpa who loved to fish and play cornhole. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, July 16 at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service on Thursday, July 16. Memorial contributions may be made to Aley United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store