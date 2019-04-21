Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
George Chambers Obituary
CHAMBERS, George F. Age 89, of Brookville, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at Brookhaven, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Vireta Chambers, by a daughter, Patricia Campbell, grandson Randall Long & 3 sisters, Eva, Audrey & Doris. George is survived by children, Bill F. Chambers (special friend Susan), Lonny E. (Elaine) Chambers & Sherry Y. Howard; brother, Billy Ray Chambers; grandchildren, Ken Long, Nickey Oliver, Amy (Carl) McCullough, Jeremy Long, Allen (Suzanne) Chambers, Bradley Chambers, Alisha (Donnie) Collins, Ryan (Kellie) Chambers and Meg Chambers; great- grandchildren, Jordan, Trenton, Trevor, Katelynn, Drake, Brittany, Dessirae, Devin, Autumn, Jade, Cody, Braden, Lucas, Peyton, Carson, Cayla, Mason & Forrest. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Tue. April 23 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
