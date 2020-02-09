|
CHESTNUT, George E. "Bud" Died peacefully at the Hope Hospice house in Fort Myers, FL on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a brave battle with Cancer. He was born on April 2, 1940 in Elkhart, IN, the fifth of six children. George graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, OH. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958 thru 1962 and had been employed by General Motors (Delphi Harrison Systems) for 33 years until retiring in 1999. George was a lifetime member of the Masonic Temple, Disabled Veterans, and . In 2010, George and wife, Bonnie moved from Springfield, OH to Fort Myers, FL. George was an avid wood carver and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his wood carving ability; his gentle, pleasant personality; and being a great advisor to the lucky people in his life. Surviving family members include his wife of 24 years, Bonnie L. (Bond) Chestnut; two children, Douglas E. Chestnut (Linda) of Sterling, VA, and Shari B. Chestnut of Bellbrook, OH; three stepchildren, Tim A. Schuler (fiancé, Kimberly Cartwright) of Urbana, OH, Terri A. Arnold of Springfield, OH, and Tonya A. Bailey of Westerville, OH; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; two brothers and their spouses, John R. Chestnut (Judy) of Carrollton, OH, and Dennis E. Chestnut (Wanda) of Huber Heights, OH; family pet, Johnny; as well as several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Martha B. (Miller) Chestnut; a brother, William (Randy) Chestnut; two sisters, Patricia Le Donna and Maryanne Mix. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020