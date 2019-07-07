CHRISTY, George Age 84, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Christ Hospital. He was born on October 1, 1934, in Middletown, the son of the late Gus and Victoria (Paraska) Christy. He served in the Air Force and was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He retired as a Systems Analyst from Armco Steel, after 30+ years of employment, beginning there while attending college. George was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and the Optimist Club of Middletown. He was also very involved with the R.C. Todd Memorial Tennis Foundation and the . George was an amateur photographer, avid tennis/pickle ball player, history buff and enjoyed spending his time "day trading" on the Stock Market. His family fondly remembers many family vacations with George, he treasured his time spent with his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for travel, whether it be waterskiing on Lake Cumberland, going to Alaska or one of his many trips to Europe. George is survived by his loving children, Jeanine (Rich) Kestler and Dean (Melissa) Christy; his grandchildren, Alex Kestler, George, Sophia and Catherine Christy; his siblings, Lou (Joyce) Christy and Mary Ellen (Pete) Stilianos; his goddaughter, Diane Garvin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 49 years, Virginia A. Christy. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am with Father Joseph Gingrich presiding. Internment will immediately follow at Woodside Cemetery with a Makaria (Mercy Meal) to follow at the church hall. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 or the Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Program, 2139 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45219. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019