Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
George COKINS Obituary
COKINS, George L. 88, of Satsuma, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Community Hospice Bailey Center in St. Augustine, FL. He was born and raised in Greenville, Ohio and lived most of his life in Dayton, Ohio before moving to Putnam County, FL 22 years ago. George served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Cokins, his parents, George Cokins and LaVon Finton Cokins, 2 sons, Norman Cokins and George Cokins and a grandson, Dustin Cokins. George is survived by a daughter, Janis DePierre of Huber Heights, OH, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A burial of George and Norma's cremated remains will take place at a later date in Abbottsville Cemetery in Abbottsville, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at George's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
