COOPER, George William "Bill" Age 85 of Fairborn, passed away Dec. 5th. Bill was an Army veteran of the Korean War and followed with employment by B. G. Danis Construction Company and then the Danis family, retiring after over 50 years. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary; son, Bill (Sherrill) Cooper; daughter Becky (Jeff) Rogers; and grandchildren, C.J. (Ashley) and Madeline. Visitation 3-5 with a service at 5 PM on Tues. Dec. 10th at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton -or- Abiding Christ Lutheran Church. To view the full obituary and/or leave a message for the family, please visit www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019