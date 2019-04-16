Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
DANGERFIELD Jr., George Thomas Age 65 of Dayton, departed this life April 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Linson-Dangerfield/Jewett. George leaves to cherish his memories and legacy his wife, Cynthia Dangerfield; (2) children, Chauntee Dionne Davison, Dionna Cachet Dangerfield; (3) grandchildren, DeJha Dioncha Davison, Dion L. Hullaby, Deven P. Hullaby; father, George T. Dangerfield Sr. (Ethel Jean); (4) siblings, Latweta L. Ross (Craig Sr.), Andr'e W. Dangerfield, Ritalena Dangerfield, Anglia Dangerfield; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY, April 17, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Elder Elliot Dangerfield Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Internment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
