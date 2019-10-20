|
DAUBENSPECK, Dr. George Thomas 75, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, October 17, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania on January 7, 1944, the son of the late George L. and Barbara Daubenspeck. Tom was a graduate of Lincoln College of Chiropractic and began his practice in Springfield in 1969, serving the Springfield area for 50 years. He was a member of the Ohio State and American Chiropractic Associations. He enjoyed the outdoors, travel, fishing, shooting, Tuesday night dinners with his family, coffee, and scotch. However, his true passion was serving his patients. He will be greatly missed by his family and patients. Tom is survived by his four children, Michael (Sue) Daubenspeck of Lebanon, IN, Karen Daubenspeck of Indiana, Robert (April) Daubenspeck of Fairborn, and Ryan (Stacy) Daubenspeck of St. Paris; four grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Abram, and Eliana; and his former spouse and friend, Marlene Daubenspeck. At Tom's request, no formal services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019