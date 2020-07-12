1/
George DOYLE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOYLE, Jr., George Robert Age 76, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on the evening of 7/8/2020 at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his two sisters, Cathy and Pam. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, George (Treas); daughter-in-law, Katie; and brother, Richard. He's also survived by his two grandchildren, Violet and Zane. George grew up in Midlothian, IL, outside of Chicago, where he graduated from Brother Rice High School. He then went to Purdue University earning a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering followed by earning his PhD at the University of Akron. Afterwards he worked at Goodyear Aerospace, Battelle and finally the University of Dayton, from which he retired in 2015. At U.D. he fulfilled his dream of teaching by mentoring a generation of engineering students and promoted ASME at the school. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved