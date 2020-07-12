DOYLE, Jr., George Robert Age 76, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on the evening of 7/8/2020 at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his two sisters, Cathy and Pam. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, George (Treas); daughter-in-law, Katie; and brother, Richard. He's also survived by his two grandchildren, Violet and Zane. George grew up in Midlothian, IL, outside of Chicago, where he graduated from Brother Rice High School. He then went to Purdue University earning a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering followed by earning his PhD at the University of Akron. Afterwards he worked at Goodyear Aerospace, Battelle and finally the University of Dayton, from which he retired in 2015. At U.D. he fulfilled his dream of teaching by mentoring a generation of engineering students and promoted ASME at the school. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
