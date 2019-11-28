Home

HAMILTON, George Wayne Lovingly known as "Crazy George," age 74 of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Grandview Hospital. He was born September 29, 1945 in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late Elmer and Rosie Hamilton. George is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue; sons, William (Vickie) Hamilton, Andrew Hamilton, Paul (Marysol) Hamilton; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Sam (Delmar) Hamilton; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the . Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
