George HANKE Sr.

George HANKE Sr. Obituary
HANKE Sr., George A. 85, of Springfield, passed away October 22, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 26, 1934 in Springfield, son of August H. and Margaret (Zischler) Hanke. George was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He retired from the Buffalo-Springfield Roller Co. He was a lifetime member of the and a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, Elvis, and spending time with family. Survivors include three children, George Hanke, Jr., Sharon Sions-Griffin, Mike (Melissa) Hanke, all of Springfield; brother, Charles Hanke of Texas; grandchildren, Donnie, DJ, Steven, Roy, Mandy, Donna, Ronda, Lisa, Sondra; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Ferryman) Hanke in 2007; son, Mark Hanke; brother, Clarence "Bud" Hanke; and his parents. A celebration of George's life will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd., Springfield, with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
