HARRELL, George Clifton "Pokey" 77, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, while holding his loving wife, Linda's hand, and listening to music by Ray Charles. George was born on October 5, 1942 in Middletown, OH. Preceded in death by his parents, Martha Irene Ingram Hogsten and Charles William Harrell, one brother, Charles Clifford Harrell, Sr., sister, Debbie Williams. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda Barnett Harrell, one brother, John Rudd, sister-in-law, Sandy Harrell, his children, Gina Harrell, Robert Harrell, step-children, Staci Boyer Nickoson, Shannon Boyer (John) Pence, Shelby Boyer, grandchildren, Jeffrey (Morgan) Spencer, Christopher (Jessica) Nickoson, Matthew (Julia) O'Hair, Dalton Shackleford, Jacob Nickoson, Erika Spencer, Chloe Boyer, great-grandchildren, Lillian Nickoson, Aven Nickoson, Sophia Nickoson, Nevaeh Spencer, Judah Nickoson, Luna Spencer, Zaine Caudell, as well as several nieces and nephews. George loved Rhythm & Blues music, Kentucky basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, and his beloved dog, Aurora. George was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3458. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank all the staff of Hospice Care of Middletown, especially Heather, Tammy, and Lorna, and Dr. Evan Lang from OHC. Donations can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown or PAWS Adoption Center.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 28, 2020