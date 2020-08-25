1/1
George HEIDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEIDER, George David "Dave" Age 73, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 9, 1947, to parents, George R. and Betty R. (Herdman) Heider. George was a Vietnam Veteran and proud of his 20 years in the Ohio Air National Guard. Following retirement after 35 years at Navistar/International, George enjoyed being outdoors, farming, and attending his grandkids' activities. He was always giving of his time and enjoyed raising livestock. George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith "Judy" (Herzog) Heider; 3 children, Chris (Christine) Heider, Jim (Melissa) Heider, and Stefanie (Dave) Barbee; 3 siblings, Michael (Janet) Heider, Steve Heider, and Rosemary Carstensen; 7 grandchildren, Emily, Justine, Abbey, and Camren Heider and Marley, Andrew, and Morgan Brandyberry; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant child, George Timothy Heider; and a niece, Cheryl Heider. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A service will follow on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Thomas Brodbeck officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St. Springfield, Ohio 45504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved