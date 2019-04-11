Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
HIBBITT Jr., George W. Age 68 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born January 9, 1951 to the late George W. Sr., and Eunice Hibbitt. He was a graduate of Dunbar H. S., class '1970. George is survived by his wife, Anita Bruce Hibbitt; (3) step-daughters, Noel (Anthony) Jones, Krystal Evans and Karla Hill; nephew/son, Marcus (Bryttani Rucker) Hibbitt; (4) grandchildren; (6) siblings, Denise Favors, Gloria Jean Hibbitt, Dwan "Bree" Edwards, Christopher, Tony (Kimberly) and Billy Hibbitt; best friend, Keith Courts; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Co-Pastor Pamela Maddox, Officiating and Bishop Marcus Maddox, Eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
