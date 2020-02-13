|
|
HUEMMER, George N. 83, of Springfield, passed away February 11, 2020 in his home. He was born September 30, 1939 in Cincinnati the son of Leroy and Barbara (Lamping) Huemmer. He was a United States Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1957. George worked at Navistar as a laborer and welder for 28 years retiring in 1997. Much of his free time was spent playing golf in the Geritol group and the Bostick at Reid Park Golf Course. He was in the senior bowling league at Victory Lanes on Mondays and enjoyed going to the casinos. Other memberships include the Eagles #397, #8673 and the Springfield Golf Association where he served as past President. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marciene (Miller); two sons and spouses, Kirt & Kathie Huemmer, Piqua and Keith & Tammy Huemmer, Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Erica, Trent and Evan and one brother, Roy & Nancy Huemmer, Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen Owens. The family would like to thank Ohio's Hospice for all their wonderful care and support. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Ohio's in memory of George Huemmer. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020