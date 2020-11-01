1/
George JACKSON
JACKSON, George R.

George R. Jackson, age 77, of Crossville, TN, passed away

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center.

He was born September 24, 1943, in Dayton, OH, son of the late George C. Jackson and Levina (Tabor) Jackson.

George worked as a Press Operator for a magazine publishing company.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jackson of Crossville, TN; sons, Chris R. Jackson and his son, Chris Jackson, both of FL, and

Jerry W. Jackson and his daughter, Amber Jackson, both of Crossville, TN; 5 other grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Marshall of Crossville, TN.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Lynn Jackson; and sister, Velma Elliott.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bilbrey Funeral Home
76 East Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38557
931-484-6119
