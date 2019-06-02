JEFFERY, George E. 76, peacefully passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law. He proudly served Middletown Police Dept. for 34 years. Born in Middletown and raised in Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1960. Through his teenage years he was employed by Kroger Better Supply, and in 1961 he became employed at NCR. While employed at NRC, he attended Sinclair University for the Law Enforcement Program. He joined the Middletown Police Department in February of 1972. Starting as a patrolman, he rose through the ranks to become a detective, sergeant, and ultimately lieutenant. During this time he went to London, England for Comparative Study. Additionally, he was trained at the American Institute of Polygraph in Dearborn, Michigan and became certified in Forensic Polygraphs. He conducted polygraphs for Middletown, various local courts, and agencies for Butler and Warren County. He was then promoted as a Shift Commander. He retired in April 2006. He was a proud father of his daughters' choices and professions they had chosen. He was a proud grandfather and had played a major role in helping raise his grandchildren. He shared a strong love for the Middletown Police Department as well as a love for his friends, especially all of his brothers and sisters in Blue. He had asked in his last days that everybody finds their faith in God. George was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Amilda Frisby, and sister Claudia Fallin. He is survived by his wife Joan Jeffery, daughters Laurie Jeffery, Jennifer (Jay) Dietz, Kristina (Brent) Hughes, Kimberly Selby, Lisa Jarbo, and his 7 grandchildren; Adam & Abby Selby, Kaylee & Ava Hughes, and Cole, Brooke & Jerin Jarbo. As well as sisters Jacki Mahlmiester and Sandy Shaver. Among this group were several in-laws, friends, and acquaintances whose lives have been touched by his presence. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday June 5th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Church 201 Clark Street, Middletown Ohio 45042. Following Church, he be laid to rest at Woodside Cemetery. Celebration of life will take place at Holy Trinity Church after he is laid to rest. Flowers may be sent to Breitenbach Anderson Funeral home 517 S. Sutphin Street Middletown, Ohio 45044 Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary