JOHNSON, George R. Age 83, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020. George was born October 19, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Marie, and a brother, William. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Johnson. His children also survive him: Lori Johnson of Dayton, Tim Johnson of NC, Terry (Diane) Johnson of Xenia and Angie (Nick) Boerger, of Centerville. Five grandchildren survive him: Erin Johnson, Andy Boerger, Ian Johnson, Peyton Boerger and Calla Boerger, as does a brother, Lee Johnson, sister-in-law Bertie Heywood, and numerous nieces and cousins. George's family was one of the founding groups of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, where he was an usher for many years. He was a long time member of K of C Council 3730, an usher at UD arena and an avid golfer and bowler. He worked at Kroger for more than 20 years as a receiving clerk, but in his retirement loved to spend time with his grandchildren and friends at McDonald's and Bill's Donuts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S Smithville Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass on Monday morning. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either the Carroll High School "Carrolleers" at http://www.carrollhs.org/s/1253/start.aspx, or Centerville High School Band Boosters at http://www.centervilleband.org/donate/ in George's memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Johnson family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020