KIRBY, Jr., George Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Havana, FL and resided in Dayton for the last 36 years. He attended Florida A&M, Tallahassee, FL, where he majored in Agriculture Science. He retired from Bench Mark Holmes, Brookville, OH, and Vice President of Operations. He owned several businesses: Fashion World Cosmetics (Home parties), The Shirt Shoppe, Sassy Upscale/Kirby's Clothier and GKirby Home Improvement LLC. He was an active member of Greater St. John M.B. Church for over 20 years. Preceded in death by his father, George W. Kirby, Sr., and mother, Eddie Ruth Kirby; 1 sister, 2 brothers. He leaves to cherish, his loving and devoted wife, Shelly (Barker) Kirby (they would have been celebrating 21 yrs. of matrimony in May); 4 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 nieces, and one nephew that he helped raise as his own; a host of relatives and friends that truly loves him. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, February 15, at Greater St. John M.B. Church, 4200 Germantown Pike. Pastor Lloyd D. Hayes officiating. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020