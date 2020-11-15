1/
GEORGE KITTS
{ "" }
KITTS, George E.

Age 95 of Englewood passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcia Kitts; son, Greg Kitts; brother, Jesse Kitts; sister, Evelyn McCoin. He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Anita (Wyen); sister, Margie Bentley; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was a WWII veteran who loved his county and flag. He served in the Philippines with the Army. He was a member of the American Legion post 707. Special thanks to special angel Sandy Lozier, Ohio Hospice and April, and the Comfort Keepers and Kathy. And a very special thanks to Elly and Cheryl. A memorial mass will he 10:30am Thursday,

November 19, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Rd. Englewood, OH 45322. Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice or the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Interment at a later date will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
