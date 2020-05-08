|
LUECHAUER, George R. Age 91, died peacefully May 4, 2020 at McCullough Hyde Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Susie Luechauer and four sisters, Emma Jean Gifford, Esther Stone and Florence Minter and Lola Gifford. He leaves his loving wife of 67 years Betty Jean, and four children, George Jr. Luechauer (Lynn), Melody Palmer (Tom), Kirby Luechauer (Sonya), and Susie Wheatley (Mark). Eleven grandchildren, Katelyn Luechauer, Baron, Luechauer (Beth), Jevon Luechauer (Chesney), Samantha Peterson (Chris), Jake Palmer (Natalie), Mark Wheatley, Jr., Luke Wheatley, Claudia Wheatley Thomas (Zac), Zack, Ashley and Zoe Luechauer. Eight Great grandchildren Aidan, Moriah, Nora and Triffon Luechauer, Helena Jean and Emmelene Peterson, and Landon and Silas Luechauer and a host of nieces and nephews. All of whom he adored. George attended Purdue University and farmed in Indiana for several years before moving to Oxford. He sold real estate for 40 years, most of those years with Coldwell Banker College Real Estate. George was a pilot and while serving in the US Army in Germany he flew in the air section and he also owned several airplanes for personal use. Another passion was fishing, and he enjoyed lots of fishing trips catching some big ones. Playing cards was a favorite hobby of his and he played with friends on a regular basis. George served as a boy scout leader and was on the Oxford Swim Team Board and involved in starting the Oxford swim team. He served as an official at meets for the Oxford team and for the Men's Swim Team at Miami University. He was a former member of the Oxford Lions Club. He was a member of the Oxford Seniors and enjoyed all events with the group, especially playing cards. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oxford Seniors. A private family Memory Celebration will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 followed by burial at the College Corner Cemetery. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2020