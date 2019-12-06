|
|
MAIDEN, George Age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Kettering Hospital in Dayton, OH surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 20, 1935 to the late George and Allie Marie. He had joined the army and become a Vietnam Vet, earning a Purple Heart after his second tour. George retired from Harvest Land Co-op where he delivered fuel oil and feed. He was a member of the American Legion and the and volunteered many years for the Red Cross. He also enjoyed volunteering at Whispering Christmas where he'd help with hanging lights, getting cookies for the cabins and passing out hot chocolate for the kids visiting Santa. Most of all, he enjoyed helping his family. He lived by the rule: Do good, be good, help when you can in any way you can and he instilled those beliefs in his daughter and grandkids. George married the love of his life, Sue Maiden, on May 14, 1971 and was by her side until she lost her battle with cancer on July 10, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Bill, Russ, Paul, Melvin and Laura May. He will be lovingly remembered by his only daughter Nikki (Matt) McVey; grandchildren Larissa, David and Kaity Maiden; great-grandchild Victor Maiden and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St, Eaton OH, with a memorial service immediately following at 7:00 p.m. If you would like to donate in his memory, the family asks to choose a cause that is important to you. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019