MANOS, George Age 91 of Brookville, passed away on May 5, 2019. George retired after 36 years of service with GM-Inland as a Job Setter and Crew Leader. George was a long-time member of Englewood United Methodist Church. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. George and his family loved to camp. In their travels they visited all 50 states and even drove the RV to Alaska twice. He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Waneta (Ransbottom) Manos, children: Judy Carroll, Gary Manos, Scott (Susan) Manos, grandchildren: Kate Bunasky, Matt (Keri) Bunasky, Angie (Bryan) Kenton, Christina (Stephen) Presley, Anthony Manos, Kyle (Ashley) Manos, 7 great-grandchildren, sister: Betty Porter, also many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Kim Armentrout as officiant. Interment will follow the services at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Englewood United Methodist Church or .