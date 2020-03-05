Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
GEORGE MARTIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, George E. Age 86, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday, March 3, 2020, at , with family by his side. He was born May 15, 1933, to the late Myrtle O. (Stephenson) and George E. Martin. He retired from General Motors ~ Harrison Radiator Division in 1989, after more than 34 years of service. George was a Licensed Horse Trainer. A Horseman for 55 years ~ he did a lot of Harness Racing ~ at the track he was known as "The Colonel". He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Malvie (Tincher) Martin; his sister Beverly Ramey; numerous nieces and nephews; and 6 sisters-in-law, Bernice, Mary, Cleta, Irene and Berma. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Eddie Eve officiating. If desired memorial contributions may be made to . Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -