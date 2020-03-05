|
MARTIN, George E. Age 86, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday, March 3, 2020, at , with family by his side. He was born May 15, 1933, to the late Myrtle O. (Stephenson) and George E. Martin. He retired from General Motors ~ Harrison Radiator Division in 1989, after more than 34 years of service. George was a Licensed Horse Trainer. A Horseman for 55 years ~ he did a lot of Harness Racing ~ at the track he was known as "The Colonel". He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Malvie (Tincher) Martin; his sister Beverly Ramey; numerous nieces and nephews; and 6 sisters-in-law, Bernice, Mary, Cleta, Irene and Berma. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Eddie Eve officiating. If desired memorial contributions may be made to . Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020