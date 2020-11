87, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born March 27, 1933, in Lakewood, OH, the son of the late George C. Sr. and Florence Mason. George was a member of First Christian Church. He retired from Elliott Manufacturing. George served in the U.S. Army during theKorean War. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Lee; and sisters Florence Sprosty, Edith Mason and Jean Novotney. George is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara K. Mason; children Charles (Nancy) Mason, Jodi (Allen) Hayslip and Mark (Mel) Mason; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service to honor George will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM at the Richards, Raff & DunbarMemorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Missions. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com