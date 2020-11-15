1/1
George MASON
1933 - 2020
MASON, George C.

87, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born March 27, 1933, in Lakewood, OH, the son of the late George C. Sr. and Florence Mason. George was a member of First Christian Church. He retired from Elliott Manufacturing. George served in the U.S. Army during the

Korean War. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Lee; and sisters Florence Sprosty, Edith Mason and Jean Novotney. George is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara K. Mason; children Charles (Nancy) Mason, Jodi (Allen) Hayslip and Mark (Mel) Mason; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service to honor George will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar

Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Missions. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memories & Condolences
