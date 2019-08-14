|
MAURER, George W. Age 82, of Kettering, OH passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. George worked at Delscamp Paint and Glass for many years followed by work at a Bon Ton store. George is survived by his sister, Alice; niece, Robyn, and extended family. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00am on Thursday, August 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019