Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for George MAURER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George MAURER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George MAURER Obituary
MAURER, George W. Age 82, of Kettering, OH passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. George worked at Delscamp Paint and Glass for many years followed by work at a Bon Ton store. George is survived by his sister, Alice; niece, Robyn, and extended family. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00am on Thursday, August 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now