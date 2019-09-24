Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George McLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George McLAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George McLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, George James "Jim" 90, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Jim was born November 22, 1928 in Zanesville, Ohio to Frank B. and Georgia M. (McClure) McLaughlin. He was the V.P. of Cardinal Industries for over 30 years, where he worked as an architect. Jim had a great passion for home building which he did well into his later years. He was also a member of St. Teresa Church and a Veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include 5 children, Walter (Judy) McLaughlin, Douglas McLaughlin, Connie (Steve) Whitacre, George McLaughlin and Greg McLaughlin; 6 grandchildren, James Caserta, Brooke Caserta, Jack McLaughlin, Trisha Hunt, Shannon Dudley-Simmons and Shelly Heidemann; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, in 2019. A Memorial Mass for George and Margaret will be held on 10:00AM on Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.