McLAUGHLIN, George James "Jim" 90, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Jim was born November 22, 1928 in Zanesville, Ohio to Frank B. and Georgia M. (McClure) McLaughlin. He was the V.P. of Cardinal Industries for over 30 years, where he worked as an architect. Jim had a great passion for home building which he did well into his later years. He was also a member of St. Teresa Church and a Veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include 5 children, Walter (Judy) McLaughlin, Douglas McLaughlin, Connie (Steve) Whitacre, George McLaughlin and Greg McLaughlin; 6 grandchildren, James Caserta, Brooke Caserta, Jack McLaughlin, Trisha Hunt, Shannon Dudley-Simmons and Shelly Heidemann; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, in 2019. A Memorial Mass for George and Margaret will be held on 10:00AM on Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 24, 2019