George McLaughlin
1935 - 2020
MCLAUGHLIN, George

Age 85, of West Milton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 6, 1935, to the late

Theodore and Ona McLaughlin in Blue Jay, West Virginia, as the fifth of eight children. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers Emitt and Scotty, and sisters Clarice and Lena Marie. After graduating from high school in WV, he served 6 years in the military, two in the National Guard and four in the US Air Force. After his discharge he was a sports writer for a short time and then went into law enforcement and served with the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, Wayne Township Police Dept, retiring from the Huber Heights Police Dept before working as

Director of Security for Huber Heights City Schools. He is

survived by his wife Laura, sisters Reba DiStefano of Annapolis, MD, and Mary Wolfe of Fredrick, MD, brother Tommy McLaughlin of Amesville, OH, son Jeffrey (Jerri) of Dallas, TX, daughters Joy Elaine McLaughlin, Huber Heights and Maria Christine (Maggie) (Lee) Fasick, step-sons Bradley Pittl, Huber Heights, Kevin (Kim) Pittl, Springboro, OH; grandchildren Hayley, Whitney, Kurtis, Chrissy, Jackson, Mason, Jordan, Liam and Zoee, and many nieces and nephews. The family will

receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West

Milton with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 PM. If so

desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 2621 Dryden Road, Moraine, Ohio, 45439. Online memories of George may be left for the family at


www.hale-sarver.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
