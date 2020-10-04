1/
George MILLER
MILLER, George Wendell George Wendell Miller, age 93, of Englewood, fell asleep in death Oct. 1, 2020. George had been a minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 70 years. To support his ministry, he taught in the Trotwood-Madison school system for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lou Anne; 2 children, Luke (Merrit) Miller and Jennifer (Scott) Wallace; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. The family will not be having services at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
