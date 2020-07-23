MONGOLD, George Ronald 76, of Springfield, OH, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1943, in Washington Court House, OH. He made wood-working a craft and enjoyed spending hours in his garage building furniture for his loved ones. Throughout his life, he has touched many hearts and never knew a stranger. He was a longtime member of the International Pentecostal Church of Christ, where he built a special relationship with Pastor Richard and Sister Daisy Blevins and Ron and Rita Reily. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Mongold; and siblings, Judy, Patty, Bonnie, Jerry, and David. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Summers) Mongold; children, Sheila Pack and Brian Mongold; grandchildren, Brittany, Caleb, Andrew, Jacob, Sahara; great-grandchildren, Jude, Killian, Alexis, Abbigaile; brothers, Roger (Mary) and Billy Joe (Gloria) Mongold; close family friend, David Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hospice of Miami Valley for their exceptional care. Private services will be held for the family with burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
.