|
|
OVERHOLSER, George 81, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born February 22, 1939 in Clark County, Ohio the son of the late Elmer & Clarice (Schindler) Overholser. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Northwestern Local Schools. He is survived by children, Bonnie & Jonathan Sakaitis, Connie & Nathan Baumgardner, Kevin & Michelle Overholser; 5 grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Sakaitis, Elizabeth Sakaitis, Charles Baumgardner, Jared Rupert & Justin Overholser; a great granddaughter, Ava Sakaitis; four brothers, Ernest (Irene) Overholser, Robert Alvin (Rosalee) Overholser, John (Debbie) Overholser, Gene (Judy) Overholser; brother-in-law, Eygene Ayres; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn (Ayres) Overholser; a sister, Vera Ellen (Overholser) Wehr; sister-in-law, Peggy Ayres. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Mercy Health Springfield Cancer Center, nurses, staff & Dr. Bo for your care of dad and also his brothers for their help in taking dad to his appointments and chemo treatments. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or the Pike Township Fire & EMS. In Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020