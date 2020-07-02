PATTERSON, George Patrick "Pat" Age 56, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Pat was born in Nuremberg, Germany, on May 17, 1964, to George D. & Valerie V. (Jurik) Patterson. He was preceded in death by his father, George D. Patterson; grandmother, Mary "Midgie" Hemmer; uncle, Michael Hemmer; grandmother, Catherine Jurik; grandfather, Theodore Jurik; niece, Danielle Maree' Patterson. Pat is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Ullrich; granddaughter, Stella Christman; mother, Valerie Patterson; aunt, Darene (Rudy) Brechtl; sister, Kathleen (Jayme) Coleman; nieces and nephew, Tara, Kerri, Alyssa, Zachary and Ruby; aunt, Sharon Wilkie DeHaas; cousins, Christopher, Scott, Cheryl and Kimberly Hemmer; Cyndi Keiser, and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 10-11 am, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. Pat will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. To send a special message to his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com