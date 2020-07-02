1/1
George PATTERSON
1964 - 2020
PATTERSON, George Patrick "Pat" Age 56, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Pat was born in Nuremberg, Germany, on May 17, 1964, to George D. & Valerie V. (Jurik) Patterson. He was preceded in death by his father, George D. Patterson; grandmother, Mary "Midgie" Hemmer; uncle, Michael Hemmer; grandmother, Catherine Jurik; grandfather, Theodore Jurik; niece, Danielle Maree' Patterson. Pat is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Ullrich; granddaughter, Stella Christman; mother, Valerie Patterson; aunt, Darene (Rudy) Brechtl; sister, Kathleen (Jayme) Coleman; nieces and nephew, Tara, Kerri, Alyssa, Zachary and Ruby; aunt, Sharon Wilkie DeHaas; cousins, Christopher, Scott, Cheryl and Kimberly Hemmer; Cyndi Keiser, and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 10-11 am, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. Pat will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. To send a special message to his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
