PELFREY, George Timothy "Tim" Age 60, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at his home. He was born January 13th, 1959, in Dayton, OH, the son of George and Mary Evelyn (Bohannon) Pelfrey. Tim loved the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns, fishing, and music. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Pelfrey of Dayton, OH; step-daughter Amanda Kretzer of Dayton, OH; father George Pelfrey and wife Emma Sue (Potter) of Vandalia, OH; brother David Pelfrey and wife Teresa (Matthews) of Richmond Hill, GA; sister Nikki Rutkowski and husband Mike of Union, OH; five nieces: Kristy Pittman and daughter Hayley of Rincon, GA, Vanessa McGuire and husband Kelly of Guyton, GA, Jessica Perry and husband Zach of Guyton, GA, Lauren Rutkowski of Union, OH; and nephew Noah Rutkowski of Union, OH. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, and niece Lisa Davis. Pursuant his wishes, Tim's remains are an anatomical donation to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary