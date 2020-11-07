POTTS, III, George Ernest
Age 72 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020,
at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties
. He was born July 29, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of George Ernest Potts II and Mary Jane
(Mullins) Potts. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor Jo Potts; sister, Mildred Potts; brother, Gary Potts and niece, Angela (Tarter) Thompson. He is
survived by his sisters, Margaret (Ron) Kidwell, Marilyn Margeson; his brother, Glenn Potts; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Office) Singletary; grandchildren, Chelsey Prior, and Mattison Singletary, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Monday. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com
condolence.