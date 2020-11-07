1/1
George POTTS III
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POTTS, III, George Ernest

Age 72 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born July 29, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of George Ernest Potts II and Mary Jane

(Mullins) Potts. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor Jo Potts; sister, Mildred Potts; brother, Gary Potts and niece, Angela (Tarter) Thompson. He is

survived by his sisters, Margaret (Ron) Kidwell, Marilyn Margeson; his brother, Glenn Potts; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Office) Singletary; grandchildren, Chelsey Prior, and Mattison Singletary, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Monday. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or

condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved