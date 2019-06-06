Home

RAWLINS, Jr., George William Age 88 passed away Monday June 3, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. George was born November 25, 1930 in Irvine, Kentucky the son of the late George W Rawlins Sr. and Arthona (Horn) Rawlins. Along with his parents George is preceded in death by his first wife: Marian L. (Myers) Rawlins; second wife: Jean (Himes) Rawlins; daughter: Denise Ann Rawlins; and a sister: Fern Gross. George is survived by his children: Debra Lynn Sargent (Dennis) and George Steven Rawlins (Susan); step-children: John "Jack" Himes (Anita), Joyce Hurley and Jeff Himes (Renee); and a sister: Naoma Mannon. George was also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. George was in the floor covering business his entire life. George also served his country in the United States Army, enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church of Beavercreek, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM June 17, 2019 at the Woodland Cemetery Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia. Ohio 45385. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019
