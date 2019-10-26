Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
GEORGE REECE
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Baptist South Church
851 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH
1933 - 2019
GEORGE REECE Obituary
REECE, George Age 86, of Miamisburg, OH passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Booneville, KY, on April 29, 1933, to the late Louise (Addison) and Henry Reece. George was very strong in faith ~ and was an Ordained Deacon. He was a member of Grace Baptist South Church; and a former member of and helped build additions onto both Springboro and Hillcrest Baptist Churches. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia (Tincher) Reece; and by 6 brothers and 3 sisters. George is survived by his wife Betty Reece; his children, Mary Louise (Bobby) Lewis, Bobby (Peggy) Reece, Alecia "Lisa" (Mark) Estep and Betty (Eber) Flores; his step-children, Harold (Lesa) Dunn and Robert Dunn; 52 grand and great-grandchildren ~ with 3 on the way; 6 step-grandchildren; his brothers, Donald (Carolyn) Reece, Willard Reece and Billy Reece; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 3 - 7 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. The Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Monday October 28th, at Grace Baptist South Church, 851 S Alex Rd, West Carrollton, OH 45449, with Pastor Douglas Criswell officiating. Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019
