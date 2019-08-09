|
RIBAR, George J. Age 94 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019. He was born November 26, 1924 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Steve and Katherine (nee Buchek) Ribar. He was married to Martha Ribar and she preceded him in death in 2011. Mr. Ribar was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and worked as the manager of the Armco Steel Credit Union Hamilton plant. He was a lifetime member of the Hamilton Elks, the Eagles Lodge, and was an avid bowler. He is survived by one son Kenneth (Donna) Ribar; one daughter Kathy (Jeff) Simpson; four grandchildren Sara Ribar, Kenneth J. (Linda) Ribar, Elizabeth Simpson, and Mary (Josh) Bunnell; and two great grandchildren Eli and Owen. Mr. Ribar was also preceded in death by four sisters Teresa Rowe, Mary Imfeld, Irene Ribar, and Margaret Hahn. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday August 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow with full military honors in Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to SPCA of Sharonville, 11900 Conrey Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 or VITAS Hospice, 255 East 5th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2019